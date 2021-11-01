Caleb Plant: “Every Other Great Fighter Before Me Has Been In This Position”

By: Sean Crose

“This is the biggest challenge of my career,” says Caleb Plant, “but every other great fighter before me has been in this position where they stepped up, they fought someone who a lot of people felt like they were the underdog against, and they come out on top, and then they’re the big dog.” The IBF super middleweight champion certainly comes across as confident in the FightHub video where he discusses these matters on the eve of his September 6th throwdown with Canelo Alvarez.

The bout, which will be for Plant’s belt, as well as Alvarez’ WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight straps, aims to create an undisputed champion of the division. Should Plant pull off the upset – and it would certainly be quite an upset – he’d become the toast of boxing. Unlike perhaps most people, however, the Tennessee native wouldn’t be surprised. “I’m not here by accident,” he says. “I’m here on purpose and it comes from my diligence and training and studying and my discipline.” Sure enough, the 29 year old boasts a perfect record of 21-0, and, although no one would call him a knockout machine, the guy has proven himself worthy of world class level competition.

Plant will be entering the ring at the MGM Grand Arena outside Vegas on Saturday night well aware of the fact that his lauded opponent has a resume few can compete with. No doubt Plant will also be aware of – and once the bell rings become familiar with – Canelo’s power, speed, patience, and excellent footwork. Such things are the reason boxing’s biggest star has gotten to where he is in the sport, and to why most favor the future Hall of Famer to emerge victorious this weekend. Plant doesn’t intend to answer the opening bell in a fearful sense of awe, however. “He’s just another guy on my way,” he says of Canelo. “Another opponent.”

Plant also seems to be taking the bad blood between himself and Canelo in stride. After a violent altercation at a press event, Canelo has expressed his dislike of his latest foe, as well as, reportedly, a desire to break Plant’s jaw. “Those are just words,” Plant says. “He’s going to have to do it on November 6th. He’s gonna have to back that up.” Little doubt Canelo has intentions of laying down a hurting this Saturday. Plant, however, has ideas of his own.