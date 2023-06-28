Brian Ceballo is definitely going places

Sooner or later, Brian Ceballo is going to get an opportunity to show that he can compete for a world championship. And when that happens, he plans to be ready for it.

He will be headlining the June 29 card at Sony Hall that is presented by Boxing Insider Promotions, taking on Miotch Louis-Charles in a scheduled eight-rounder in the junior middleweight division.

Ceballo was not just a good amateur; he was the best in the country at one time, compiling a 206-13 in the non-paid ranks. Highlights included five New York Golden Gloves championships, along with a number of national titles.

He won the 2014 National PAL title, beating James Perella, who is now 15-0 in the pros; he captured the 2016 National Golden Gloves, and won the U.S. Championships in 2017, defeating Quinton Randall. In the process, he avenged a loss he suffered to Randall in the previous year’s finals. He also competed in the World Series of Boxing.

Even with all of this, and his presence as a USA Boxing Athlete’s Representative, Ceballo was disappointed with the politics that existed in the amateur structure, as he thought he was on the short end of some unjust decisions. And that is something that triggered his entrance into the professional ranks.

He debuted as a pro with a first-round stoppage of Luis Alberto Lopez Longoria in March 2018. In just his sixth pro fight, he went in the ring with Daniel Calzada, a veteran of 38 bouts, and won a four-round decision.

Certainly he was not coddled; he scored wins over a couple of unbeaten fighters at Madison Square Garden – in June 2019 he won an eight-round decision over Bakhtiyar Eyudov (14-0-1), winning all eight rounds on one of the scorecards, and four months later he stopped 16-0 Ramal Amanov in three rounds.

In his next two fights after that he beat opponents with a combined record of 20-3.

But he stumbled last October in San Juan, losing an eight-round majority decision to Nicklaus Flaz. So it was important that he come back with a flourish, and indeed he took a rather impressive eight-round decision over Luis Alberto Veron at Sony Hall on April 27.

Ceballo is a “favorite son” of the famous and prestigious New York Athletic Club, home of many of the movers and shakers in the Big Apple. He trained there as an amateur and also trained other boxers.

A graduate of New UItrecht High School in Brooklyn, who also took a degree in finance from DeVry University, he aspires to be an entrepreneur, and is now a partner in his own gym – the Bout Fight Club on Fulton Street in Manhattan.

Ceballo is currently 14-1 with seven KOs. He is handled by Split-T Management and has also joined forces with promoter Tom Loffler, who is well-known for helping to guide the careers of Wladimir Klitschko and Gennady Golovkin. Loffler is very impressed with Ceballo’s ability to transcend boxing with his marketability.

And soon, more of the world will know all about it.

Tickets for the June 29 show are priced at $95, $125, $200 and $325 and are available through TicketWeb. For information about tables, contact [email protected]. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with first bell slated for 7:30 PM.

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has, over the course of the last ten months, transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s fifth professional boxing promotion.

Sony Hall is located at 235 W 46th St. in Manhattan, at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel, directly across from the Imperial Theater.

This event will stream free of charge on BoxingInsider.com.