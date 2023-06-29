Listen Now:  
Brian Ceballo Dominates Mitch Louis-Charles En Route To One Sided Victory

Posted on 06/29/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 7-3-2 Mitch Louis-Charles battled the 14-1 Brooklyn based junior middleweight Brian Ceballo in a scheduled eight rounder at New York’s Sony Theater on Thursday night. Ceballo caught his man early in the first. It was the start of what would be a long eight rounds for Louis-Charles. There wasn’t much to distinguish the rounds by early on, save for the fact that Ceballo’s punches landed well and Louis-Charles didn’t appear to have many answers. With that being said, a low blow sent Louis-Charles to the mat and kept him out of the fight for several minutes in the fifth. When the action resumed, however, Ceballo legitimately put Louis-Charles to the mat in seconds. Louis-Charles beat the count, but the fight was all Ceballo.

Indeed, Ceballo made easy work of his out matched foe in the sixth. The reality is that Louis-Charles simply appeared to be in survival mode by that point. The seventh once again saw Ceballo in pursuit. Without doubt the man would have loved to have scored a knockout, but he remained patient and professionally disciplined in his pursuit of a win before the sound of the final bell. The last round saw Louis-Charles attempt to stick and move. Had he followed that strategy more aggressively earlier in the fight, the match may have looked a bit different. Suffice to say, Ceballo took to looking for his shots en route to a unanimous decision victory by scores of 80-71, 79-72 and 79-72.

Leave a Comment

