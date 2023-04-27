Listen Now:  
Brian Ceballo Dominates Luis Veron In Broadway Boxing Main Event

Posted on 04/27/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 13-1 junior middleweight Brian Ceballo took on the 20-5-2 Luis Veron Thursday night at New York’s Sony Hall in the main even of a Broadway Boxing card broadcast live on the DAZN Streaming service. The fight was scheduled for eight rounds. The first two rounds were close but it was the left of Ceballo which looked to be telling the tale early on in the fight. By the third Ceballo was clearly putting on the pressure.

May be an image of 1 person

Ceballo continued to apply pressure throughout the middle rounds. By fifth, Vernon seemed to merely be looking to survive. The question started to arise: Would the fight go to the distance? Vernon tried to get aggressive in the sixth, but it soon became obvious he wasn’t as strong and skilled as his opponent. By the seventh it looked like Vernon might not survive the round. To his credit, however, he was able to make it to the final chapter.

With that being said, the last round saw Vernon taking a terrible beating. Not surprisingly, Ceballo was able to add another win to his resume courtesy of the judge’s cards. “I thought I could have done just a little bit more,” Ceballo claimed after the fight. Still, the man wasn’t completely unsatisfied. “I’m overall happy with tonight,” he added.

