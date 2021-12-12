Brandun Lee KOs Juan Heraldez

By: Sean Crose

Junior welterweights Brandun Lee and Juan Heraldez did battle Saturday night at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park, clashing in a scheduled 10 rounder. The 23-0 Lee was previously in the ring in August when he dusted Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in the first round, while the 16-1-1 Heraldez had last been spotted being stopped by Regis Prograis in October of 2020.

Lee landed well in the opening round. The second saw the two fighters mix it up a bit. Lee began asserting himself over Heraldez in the third. Lee continued to dominate in the fourth. The fifth saw Lee work on his opponent some more. By the sixth, Heraldez was clearly being broken down, though he battled on gamely. In the seventh, Lee ended things courtesy of a right hand that put Heraldez down and out.