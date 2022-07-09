Brandon Figueroa Stops Carlos Castro In Six

By: Sean Crose

The 22-1-1 featherweight Brandon Figueroa squared off against the 27-1 Carlos Castro at San Antonio’s Alamodome Saturday night. The scheduled 12 rounder was aired live on Showtime and was a WBC title eliminator. Castro aimed to maintain range in the first. Figueroa, however, came forward aggressively. Figueroa landed quite well in the second. The third saw Castro hit the mat and barely beat the count.

With less than a minute left in the round, Figueroa went for broke, firing away, hoping to end things before the bell. Castro kept up a high guard, however. Needless to say, the man survived the round. Castro fought to stay off the ropes in the fourth, though he didn’t seem to be in danger anymore. Castro fought very well in the fifth, as did Figueroa.

Both men battled on the inside in the sixth. The fight was a grueling affair, but there certainly was no denying either fighter’s heart. The bout, however, wouldn’t make it to the seventh round. For Figueroa unloaded on his man once he had Castro on the ropes again, leading the referee to stop the bout.