Brandon Figueroa Knocks Out Luis Nery In The Seventh

Posted on 05/16/2021

By: Sean Crose

The 31-0 Luis Nery put more than his record on the line Saturday night as he faced the 21-0-1 Brandon Figueroa in a scheduled 12 rounder for WBC and WBA super bantamweight titles. The 26 year old Nery won his WBC strap in his previous fight, in which he had bested Aaron Alameda via unanimous decision. Figueroa had won his WBA title by stopping Damien Vazquez the previous September. Saturday’s bout was held at Carson California’s Dignity Health Sports Park and was the main event of a card broadcast live on Showtime.

Image

Both men fought aggressively in the opening round. Nery appeared to land well in the final minute of the chapter. Figueroa seemed to lunge forward with his shots a bit in the second. Each fighter slugged away in close during the third. Nery was able to put his punches together well. Both men fought very well in the fourth. Nery made it a point to fight more defensively in the fifth. Landing more effectively than his opponent in the sixth, Nery appeared to take the round. Figueroa landed well in the seventh. Then – suddenly – Nery went down. And was counted out.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY