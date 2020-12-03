Boxing’s Big Guns Weigh In On Errol Spence – Danny Garcia Fight

By: Sean Crose

Some of the sport’s biggest names have weighed in on Saturday’s WBC and IBF welterweight title fight between the 26-0 defending champion Errol Spence and 36-2 former champion Danny Garcia. The fight will essentially be held in Spence’s back yard, at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, and will be presented by Fox Sports PPV and Premiere fighting champions. A fight of this nature always brings out the opinions of many. Here’s a sampling of some expert ones:

Evander Holyfield – Former Heavyweight Champion

Spence W 12: Errol Spence is a very technical fighter, and Danny Garcia’s a great counter-puncher. But Errol is the best, so I’ve got Errol winning by decision.



Mikey Garcia, Four-Division World Champion

Spence W 12: Danny Garcia will be competitive and have his moments, but Errol Spence will box more effectively and win by a decision.



Nonito Donaire, Four-Division World Champion

Spence W 12: A lot depends on whether Errol Spence is 100 percent after his car accident. But either way, I anticipate him using his height, reach and ability to fight from a distance. Spence will counter Danny Garcia’s power and mid-range fight abilities on the way to winning a close decision.

13 Marach 2019: Overall views of the final press conference for the Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia world welterweight championship boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Not everyone, however, is going for Spence, a fighter many consider one of the absolute best in the current boxing scene. Garcia has his believers, who he has proven correct time and again in major fights.

Steve Cunningham, Two-Time World Cruiserweight Champion

Garcia SD 12: I see Danny Garcia winning a close, split-decision over Errol Spence. Garcia’s the underdog again, but how many times have we seen this? Garcia was supposed to lose to Erik Morales, Lucas Matthysse, Amir Khan and so many others, but he beat them all. Spence is talented, but I see Garcia fighting with that Philadelphia pride and bringing another world championship home.



Bernard Hopkins, Boxing Legend

Garcia UD 12: I believe that Danny Garcia will defeat Errol Spence by unanimous decision in a very hard, tough battle of wills.



Julian Williams, Former Unified World Super Welterweight Champion

Garcia W 12: It’s basically a 50-50 fight, but I’m leaning toward Danny Garcia to defeat Errol Spence in a close fight. I’m pretty sure that Danny’s locked in and extremely motivated, feeling as if everyone is looking past him.

Keith Thurman, Former Unified Welterweight Titlist, had perhaps the most thorough response to the question of who will emerge victorious on Saturday:

“Spence W 12: Danny Garcia’s the biggest puncher I’ve faced in the ring in my entire professional career. Danny’s got great timing and a chip on his shoulder from losing two close fights to myself and Shawn Porter. So Errol Spence better not let him land one of those bricks. But styles make fights, and my gut says Spence wins without a home-run being hit by Garcia. Spence has all of the skills and technique to come out with the ‘W’ against Garcia, whom I was able to hurt with a big punch in the first round. Spence has that right hook, which he can land to the temple, and those pot-shots as well as a long and stiff jab to go with a height and reach advantage that led to his complete shutout of Mikey Garcia. But if Spence has that ‘Man-Down philosophy,’ and he’s not a fighter who plays with his food. When he gets you hurt, he gets you outta there. But it could come down to who lands the biggest punch first, and a lot of folks want to know how Spence is after that car accident.”



The Errol Spence – Danny Garcia card will be broadcast live at 9 PM Saturday evening, December 5th, on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.