Boxing Telemundo Back In Action Friday
Posted on 03/04/2021

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Telemundo is back in action on Friday, featuring the 18-0-1 super lightweight Yomar Alamao facing off against the 17-3-2 Jesus Alberto Beltran in a scheduled 10 rounder that will be aired lived from Kissimmee, Florida.  Karim Mendiburu will be appearing for the first time as the broadcast host. “Led by Telemundo Deportes’ Karim Mendiburu serving as the new studio host,” the network states, “the show also expands its digital footprint with the launch of an extensive lineup of series and special content around each season, and throughout the year.” Card will now not only be aired on Telemundo, but on the Telemundo Deportes website and app, as well.

“We are excited to expand the scope of Boxeo Telemundo across all platforms so fans can get more updates and insights around combat sports, in addition to the best live bout action that we have been delivering for over 30 years,” said Robert Pardo, Vice President of Sports Content for Telemundo Deportes. “Boxeo Telemundo is evolving to become the ultimate combat sports destination in Spanish-language media providing fans up-to-the-minute news and information anytime, anywhere.”  The March 5th card will air live starting at 12 AM eastern standard time.

“Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 boxing program among Hispanics and longest-running sports show in Spanish-language television,” states the network, “returns with a revamped format that will feature live match coverage coupled with fight analysis and discussions around the latest boxing and MMA news stories.” The network also claims that ” The live matches will now be complemented with more in-depth fight analysis and new segments incorporating boxing and MMA news and discussions. Mendiburu will be joined by Jorge Calvo and Andres Bermudez as the core play-by-play and commentator team. The show will also feature a rotation of renowned boxing contributors including Claudia Trejos, Maria del Mar Torres, and Omar Amador, along with boxing world champions and MMA stars as special guests.”

Fans of the fight game can expect a full plate this year from the network, which claims that: “In 2021, Boxeo Telemundo will present four seasons of championship boxing, each featuring three episodes of live events and a Special Edition episode that will wrap up the season highlighting the best-of season look-backs, never-seen undercards, and news and segments from the world of boxing and MMA.” Telemundo has been a go to location for fans looking to get a look at up and comers for some time now, having featured the likes of a young Canelo Alvarez, among others.

