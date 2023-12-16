Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night II : Solis Knocks Out Terrance, Andujar Stops Otero

Posted on 12/16/2023

By: Sean Crose

Jacob Reit Solis made his professional debut Saturday night at New York City’s famed Sony Hall in midtown. His opponent was the 1-0 Tevin Terrelll, who, although he wasn’t the crowd favorite, managed to drop Soils in the first. Solis beat the count, however, and was able to finish off the round relatively unharmed. The second remained relatively close, though Solis was clearly able to perform well after being dropped in his first pro battle.

What’s more, the taller Solice was able to pepper his man with jabs in the third. Then, as the round was winding down, two beautiful rights from Solis were able to put Terrance down and out. It was an impressive debut, save for the knockdown in the first. “All my people are here,” Solis said to the fans cheering him on in the post fight interview. He then went on to say the first round knockdown was “bullshit” because he had slipped. The fight was part of Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night II, and was streamed live in the publication’s YouTube page.

Next up, the 6-4 Christian Otero battled the 5-6-1 Year Andujar in a scheduled junior lightweight affair scheduled for four. Otero was able to employ his jab to good effect in the first. The New Yorker was then able to put his punches together nicely in the second…until he was suddenly dropped by Andujar. Otero managed to get to his feet, but Andujar was all over him. Still, Otero was able to survive the chapter. Both men threw heavy in the third.

Yet it was Andujar whose punches clearly had the better effect, as he stopped Otero in the fourth.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul Scores First Round Knockout Over Andre August
December 15th
Jake Paul To Take On Thirrd Opponent This Year, Faces Andrea August On December 15th.
November 8th
Caleb Plant Is “Just Trying To Get That Charlo Fight.”
December 5th
Ebanie Bridges Stunned By Miyo Toshida
December 9th
Devin Haney Attains Stardom The Old Fashioned Way
December 11th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend