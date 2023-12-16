Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night II : Solis Knocks Out Terrance, Andujar Stops Otero

By: Sean Crose

Jacob Reit Solis made his professional debut Saturday night at New York City’s famed Sony Hall in midtown. His opponent was the 1-0 Tevin Terrelll, who, although he wasn’t the crowd favorite, managed to drop Soils in the first. Solis beat the count, however, and was able to finish off the round relatively unharmed. The second remained relatively close, though Solis was clearly able to perform well after being dropped in his first pro battle.

What’s more, the taller Solice was able to pepper his man with jabs in the third. Then, as the round was winding down, two beautiful rights from Solis were able to put Terrance down and out. It was an impressive debut, save for the knockdown in the first. “All my people are here,” Solis said to the fans cheering him on in the post fight interview. He then went on to say the first round knockdown was “bullshit” because he had slipped. The fight was part of Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night II, and was streamed live in the publication’s YouTube page.

Next up, the 6-4 Christian Otero battled the 5-6-1 Year Andujar in a scheduled junior lightweight affair scheduled for four. Otero was able to employ his jab to good effect in the first. The New Yorker was then able to put his punches together nicely in the second…until he was suddenly dropped by Andujar. Otero managed to get to his feet, but Andujar was all over him. Still, Otero was able to survive the chapter. Both men threw heavy in the third.

Yet it was Andujar whose punches clearly had the better effect, as he stopped Otero in the fourth.