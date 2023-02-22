Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Boxing Insider “Fight Night” Preview: Heather Hardy- Taynna Cardoso; Terrell Bostic-Clay Burns, And More…

Posted on 02/22/2023

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returns to Sony Hall in Manhattan’s famed Times Square on Thursday night as Boxing Insider presents “Fight Night,” the third of the promotion’s successful series of fight cards that began last year and is now continuing into 2023. Former world titlist Heather “The Heat” Hardy will return after successfully defeating Calista Silgado in a close fight at Sony Hall last October. The popular 23-2 New Yorker will be taking on the 5-1-0 Taynna Cardoso from Brazil in a scheduled eight round main event in the lightweight division. Cardoso last fought in November when she bested Beatriz Ferreira via unanimous decision.

Now the thirty-four year old has the chance of a lifetime, at least as far as professional boxing goes. Should she best the well known and respected Hardy – in Hardy’s home town, no less – Cardoso will clearly become a fighter of note, which can certainly benefit one’s career. Still, those who have followed Hardy’s ring journey are well aware of what a game and determined combatant she is. Hardy, who is never boring, always leaves it all in the ring. There’s a reason she headlines cards, after all.

Lightweight Terell Jeremy Bostic will be on Thursday’s card, as well. The 7-1 product of Wyandanch, New York will be taking on the 10-16-2 Texan Clay Burns in a scheduled six rounder. Bostic’s last bout was a decision win over Danny Murray last November. Clay last saw action back in January when he dropped a decision to James Bernadin. The undefeated 4-0 lightweight Tsendbaatar Erdenebat will also be on the card, taking on the 11-3-1 Giovanni Gutierrez of Nicaragua in a fight set for six rounds.

Furthermore, another New Yorker, light heavyweight Frederic Julan will be putting his 12-2 record on the line Thursday against the 19-7-1 New Jersey native Decarlo Perez in a fight scheduled for eight. Last but not least, New Yorker Michael Hughes, 3-1, will battle Pennsylvania’s Nelson Morales, 3-3 in a scheduled four rounder. Thursday’s “Fight Night” card will be streamed live by Boxing Insider and Sony Hall. It will also be broadcast on Broadway Boxing, courtesy of co-promoter Lou DiBella. “Gonna be a fantastic night of boxing headlined by @HeatherHardyBox,” DiBella tweeted Wednesday, “will be a packed house.”

Hardy’s former trainer, Hector Roca, who recently passed away, will be honored during the event. Indeed, Hardy is dedicating the Cardoso fight to the memory of the man known as “Papa.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Hit And Run Charges, Sentencing Hearing Set For May 5th
February 16th
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: "He’s Explosive And We’ll Make Fireworks"
February 21st
Mauricio Lara Defeats Leigh Wood With One Punch Knockout
February 18th
Canelo To Fight In Mexico This May
February 20th
WBC Will Rank Jake Paul In It's Top Forty If He Beats Tommy Fury
February 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend