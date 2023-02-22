Boxing Insider “Fight Night” Preview: Heather Hardy- Taynna Cardoso; Terrell Bostic-Clay Burns, And More…

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returns to Sony Hall in Manhattan’s famed Times Square on Thursday night as Boxing Insider presents “Fight Night,” the third of the promotion’s successful series of fight cards that began last year and is now continuing into 2023. Former world titlist Heather “The Heat” Hardy will return after successfully defeating Calista Silgado in a close fight at Sony Hall last October. The popular 23-2 New Yorker will be taking on the 5-1-0 Taynna Cardoso from Brazil in a scheduled eight round main event in the lightweight division. Cardoso last fought in November when she bested Beatriz Ferreira via unanimous decision.

Now the thirty-four year old has the chance of a lifetime, at least as far as professional boxing goes. Should she best the well known and respected Hardy – in Hardy’s home town, no less – Cardoso will clearly become a fighter of note, which can certainly benefit one’s career. Still, those who have followed Hardy’s ring journey are well aware of what a game and determined combatant she is. Hardy, who is never boring, always leaves it all in the ring. There’s a reason she headlines cards, after all.

Lightweight Terell Jeremy Bostic will be on Thursday’s card, as well. The 7-1 product of Wyandanch, New York will be taking on the 10-16-2 Texan Clay Burns in a scheduled six rounder. Bostic’s last bout was a decision win over Danny Murray last November. Clay last saw action back in January when he dropped a decision to James Bernadin. The undefeated 4-0 lightweight Tsendbaatar Erdenebat will also be on the card, taking on the 11-3-1 Giovanni Gutierrez of Nicaragua in a fight set for six rounds.

Furthermore, another New Yorker, light heavyweight Frederic Julan will be putting his 12-2 record on the line Thursday against the 19-7-1 New Jersey native Decarlo Perez in a fight scheduled for eight. Last but not least, New Yorker Michael Hughes, 3-1, will battle Pennsylvania’s Nelson Morales, 3-3 in a scheduled four rounder. Thursday’s “Fight Night” card will be streamed live by Boxing Insider and Sony Hall. It will also be broadcast on Broadway Boxing, courtesy of co-promoter Lou DiBella. “Gonna be a fantastic night of boxing headlined by @HeatherHardyBox,” DiBella tweeted Wednesday, “will be a packed house.”

Hardy’s former trainer, Hector Roca, who recently passed away, will be honored during the event. Indeed, Hardy is dedicating the Cardoso fight to the memory of the man known as “Papa.”