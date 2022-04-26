Listen Now:  
Boxing Insider And USA Boxing Metropolitan Present Fight Night

Posted on 04/26/2022

USA Boxing Metropolitan’s Road to The Garden Tournament keeps rolling along. The Tournament – which began earlier this month and is a National Golden Gloves Qualifier – will present a great night of action on Thursday, April 28th 2022 at Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street, New York, New York). The weigh in is at 4:00 PM while the doors open at 6:00 PM and showtime is at 7:00 PM.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with USA Boxing Metropolitan,” says Larry Goldberg, founder and publisher of Boxing Insider, which, along with USA Boxing Metropolitan, is presenting the event. “We are very excited to be involved with promoting the next generation of boxers…the amateurs you will see fight as pros at Madison Square Garden in a few years.” What’s more, Boxing Insider “has plans to promote more shows at nice arenas to give the next generation of boxers a chance to follow their dreams.”

This year’s Tournament is already proving to be wildly successful. “Halfway through our tournament and we are rocking,” says Vice President of USA Boxing Metropolitan Sonya Lamonakis. “All of our shows have had great turnouts, and we are looking forward to the finals. This tournament is bringing out the best of the best in amateur boxing in New York.”

The year 2022 represents something of a return to form for USA Boxing Metropolitan. Although the competition ran in 2020, Covid-19 dashed dreams of a tournament in 2021. With restrictions lifted, the 2022 event is being presented at locations such as Sony Hall restriction-free. The Tournament will run until June, when the finals will be held at the mecca of boxing itself, Madison Square Garden.

USA Boxing Metropolitan’s 2022 Road to The Garden Tournament is sponsored by USA Boxing Amateur, USA Boxing Metro, Sting, Boxing Insider, Madison Square Garden, Millions.co, and Smoker Talk. For those who can’t attend the events live, this year’s Tournament will be streamed live on Millions.

To purchase tickets for Boxing Insider Fight Night, click on the link below:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005C8BAD692E6B?brand=sonyhall&camefrom=cfc_sonyhall_220428

