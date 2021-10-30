Listen Now:  
Boots Ennis Knocks Out Thomas Dulorme In First

Posted on 10/30/2021

By: Sean Crose

Philly’s James “Boots” Ennis entered the ring at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Saturday night to battle Thomas Dulorme in a scheduled 10 round welterweight affair broadcast live on Showtime. The 27-0 Ennis was looking to move on to bigger things, while the 25-3-1 Dulorme, who had lost three of his last five fights, was looking to make a comeback statement.

A thunderous right hand put Dulorme down in the first. He beat the count, but Ennis was all over him. Dulorme, fought back bravely, but a perfect straight right sent Dulorme down again. Sure enough, Durlorme looked impressive trying to get to his feet once more…but he couldn’t beat the count.

A very impressive showing for Ennis.

