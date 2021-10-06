Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Bob Arum Goes Off On Kate Abdo

Posted on 10/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

“They bring this woman in from the UK,” said Bob Arum of Fox’ Kate Abdo after a Wednesday press conference to promote Saturday’s Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight title match, “and she’s slanting all the press conference to Wilder.” Abdo wanted the two men to face off, but Arum prevented it from happening. “She knew that the understanding was no faceoff,” Arum claimed. “What does she say? Now were going to do a faceoff.” The veteran promoter then went off entirely. “Fuck her and fuck them,” he said. “There was no faceoff and we saved the fight.”

Arum felt that Abdo was in favor of Wilder throughout the proceedings because the reporter works for Fox, which has a deal with Premiere Boxing Champions, which represents Wilder. “There was this broad,” said Arum, “egging them on. Because she’s with Fox, she was totally prejudiced, but Tyson wouldn’t let her get away with it. Who was going to stop anything?” Needless to say, the press conference, like the entire leadup to Saturday’s fight, had its share of bad blood. “After this fight,” Fury said to egg on Wilder, “he’ll be working back at that fast food chain he was working at earlier in his career.” Wilder wasn’t afraid to respond. “Even at my worst time, you still hit like a bitch,” he told Fury. “I had a disloyal trainer.”

After the two had spent some time talking at each other, Abdo tried to put a stop to the sniping and have the fighters stand face to face. Arum then began to scream “no,” to Fury’s obvious confusion. “The chances of something happening,” Arum said afterward, “and upsetting the fight where everybody has worked extraordinarily hard to put it together – the PBC people, ourselves, the fighters – it would have been a tragedy. So why that that risk?”

Wilder and Fury first met in an interesting 2018 bout that saw Fury seemingly on the road to victory when a thunderous Wilder shot put the Englishman on his back. Fury amazingly got back on his feet and finished the fight, earning himself a draw with the hard hitting American. The rematch, just over a year later, was another story, as a far more aggressive Fury dominated Wilder on his way to a round seven stoppage win. Wilder has since blamed many things, including foul play on the part of team Fury, as well as his own team, for his defeat.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury: "If Tommy Can’t Splatter Jake Paul, I’ll Retire Him From Boxing Myself"
October 5th
Mike Tyson: "Evander F*cked Up The Money, We Gotta Do It With Lennox [Lewis] Now"
September 28th
Tim Bradley Doesn't Give Caleb Plant A Shot Against Canelo Alvarez: "He's Going To Sleep"
October 1st
Terence Crawford Believes A Win Over Shawn Porter Solidifies Him As The Best Welterweight In The World
September 29th
Canelo Alvarez On Caleb Plant: "He’s A Good Boxer But I Have The Skills To Beat All The Styles Now"
September 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend