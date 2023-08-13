Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Blood And Guts: Emanuel Navarrete Bests Oscar Valdez In A Thrilling Battle

Posted on 08/13/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 37-1 WBO junior lightweight titlist Emanuel Navarrete put his belt on the line Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, as the 28 year old current champion took on 31-1 former champion Oscar Valdez. Their fight, which was the main event of an ESPN broadcast card, was scheduled for twelve. The first was pretty thrilling, with both men landing heavy leather, though overall Navarrete landed more effectively. Valdez tried to get in on his man in the second, and by the later part of the round, he did. Both men were back to trading leather at the conclusion of the chapter.

Image

Navarrete was banging away at Valdez in the third. Valdez had his moments, but the round belonged to the defending champion. The fourth was in some ways a repeat of the third – Valdez tried to get in with some success while Navarrete landed the more thudding shots. The fifth was excellent all around. Valdez’ noted left hook began to find its home, while Navarrete continued to fire – and land – hard. The six was even more thrilling, as Valdez began to land repeatedly while employing an excellent defense.

Navarrete came back strongly in the seventh, dominating his shorter opponent with incoming shots. The eighth was razor close. Navarrete landed much more, but Valdez’ shots were more effective. Valdez took over in the eight. Navarrete’s right hand was hurt, which meant he couldn’t use it as well as he clearly would have liked to. The tenth was legendary. Navarrete banged away with a busted up hand. Valdez banged away with a right eye that was nearly closed from bruising. It was a thrilling three minutes of combat.

Valdez landed powerful shots in the eleventh – but Navarrete managed to overwhelm him with shots of his own. Valdez was pushed down in the final round. Then Navarrete slipped and fell down. And in the end? The two men did what they had been doing all fight – they hammered away at each other. In the end, it was Navarrete who got the judge’s nod, via unanimous decision.

This one may have been a classic.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo-Charlo Officially Announced For September 30th
August 9th
Boxing’s Big 2023 Continues With Emanuel Navarette Versus Oscar Valdez On Saturday Night
August 11th
Boxing’s Big 2023 Continues With Emmanuel Navarette Versus Oscar Valdez On Saturday Night
August 11th
Anthony Joshua Returns With Knockout Of The Year Candidate Win Over Robert Helenius
August 12th
Emmanuel Rodriguez Drops Melvin Lopez Three Times In Final Round, Wins IBF Bantamweight Title By Wide Decision
August 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend