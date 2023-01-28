Listen Now:  
Beterbiev Stops Yarde In Eight

Posted on 01/28/2023

By: Sean Crose

Credit to Anthony Yarde for giving Artur Beterbiev a real run Saturday night in Great Britain. Many, if not most, had assumed the IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight champion of the world Beterbiev would have an easy night’s work against the popular Yarde. While it’s true Beterbiev was able to stop his man in the eighth, there’s no denying that Yarde not only showed up to Wembley on Saturday to win, but that he had more than a few moments for himself against his undefeated 18-0 opponent. Suffice to say, the fans, those watching live from Wembley as well as those watching from home, were presented with an entertaining throwdown.

Photo: Top Rank

Sure enough, the 23-2 Yarde had himself an active first, trying to take the fight to his man while avoiding any of the Russians powerful blows. The second saw Beterbiev calmly stalking Yarde while Yarde himself was able to fire well at his approaching foe. Like Beterbiev, Yarde too was a man with a lot of power in his fists. In fact, only one of Yarde’s 21 victories had come within the distance. Still, the third was a battle of jabs, with Yarde being the more active of the two fighter.

The fourth, however, had Beterbiev’s punches starting to make an impact. Yarde bravely fought back, but it was clear the defending champion’s shots were doing damage. Beterbiev continued to land hard and well in the fifth, though Yarde was able to land hard himself. By the sixth it was Yard pressing the action, while Beterbiev’s face was looking bruised. And Yarde proceeded to impress in the seventh – until, that is, Beterbiev rallied as the round wore down. Yarde had seen his last big moment of the fight. By the eighth he was down, courtesy of a Beterbiev right. The man got up, but was clearly not looking well.

The action resumed,only for Yarde’s corner to wisely halt the proceedings seconds later.

