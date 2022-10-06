Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Benn-Eubank Officially Postponed

Posted on 10/06/2022

By: Sean Crose

Although there had been talk that those behind Saturday’s previously scheduled Conor Benn – Chris Eubank Jr fight were going to try to find some way to keep the match a reality after the British Boxing Board Of Control refused to allow it, promotional outlet Matchroom Boxing announced Thursday that the bout was now being postponed. “After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn,” the Eddie Hearn helmed organization stated in a press release.

The fight between the sons of popular and highly successful former fighters (and ring foes) Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr was admittedly an odd one to begin with. Benn, who generally operates as a welterweight agreed to a catchweight of a whopping (for him) 157 pounds, which meant middleweight Eubank had to come in three pounds under his usual weight limit. Still, it was clearly a fight fans – especially in England, where both fighters hail from – were interested in. Unfortunately for those fans, the Voluntary Anti Doping Association (VADA) found traces of the banned substance clomifene in Benn’s system. As a result of that finding, the British Board of Control announced on Wednesday that the bout was to be  “prohibited as it is not in the best interest of Boxing.”

Hearn responded to the ruling by arguing the Board doesn’t base its rulings on VADA testing and that Benn had previously passed similar tests from the UK Anti Doping organization (UKAD). Indeed, Matchroom played the role of a wronged party in Thursday’s press release. “It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process,” the statement read. “That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.” 

“However,” Matchroom continued, “whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport. As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place.  We will be making no further comment at this time and news for ticket holder refunds will follow.”

Clomifene, the substance found in Benn’s system, is generally used as a fertility drug for women, but can increase testosterone in men.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury Declares Joe Joyce "The Second Best Heavyweight In The World"
September 29th
Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again
September 27th
Ryan Garcia: "Everyone Knows I'm Coming For Tank"
September 28th
Benn Tests Positive For Banned Substance. British Boxing Board Of Control Calls Off Eubank Jr Fight.
October 5th
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Negotiations: "Eddie Hearn Is Stalling Everything"
October 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend