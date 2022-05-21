Listen Now:  
Benavidez-Lemieux Undercard Preview

Posted on 05/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

Before super middleweights David Benavidez and David Lemieux square off in Glendale, Arizona this evening, Showtime viewers will be presented with two undercard bouts.

The 5-0 junior middleweight Yoelvis Gomez will battle the 30-5 Jorge Cota in a scheduled 10 round affair. Gomez last fought on Christmas night, 2021, when he stopped Clay Collard in the first round. Cota’s last fight saw him get stopped in the fourth round by Sebastian Fondura back in May of last year.

The 16-0 featherweight Luis Nunez will also be on the card, facing the 13-0 Jonathan Fierro in a scheduled 10 rounder. Nunez was last spotted stopping Carlos Arrieta in ten in January. Fierro was last seen knocking out Daniel Bailey in two this past March.

The Benavidez-Lemieux card will begin airing tonight at 10 PM eastern time on Showtime.

