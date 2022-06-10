Listen Now:  
Bakhodir Jalolov Knocks Out Jack Mulowayi

Posted on 06/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 10-0 rising heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov stepped into the ring at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Friday night to square off against the 11-2-1 Jack Mulowayi in a scheduled eight round affair that was the main event of a Showtime Showbox card. Mulowayi pawed at his man with his jab in a rather slow paced first round. The much taller Jalalov looked to be trying to set up a power shot in the second behind his southpaw jab. Jalaov had definitely caught up to Mulowayi in the third and was able to land solid shots.

Jalolov had a point deducted for holding near the end of the fourth. The fifth saw a lot of holding and was less than entertaining. The pattern continued into the sixth. Jalolov looked to be in the lead by virtue of aggression but it was certainly a sloppy affair. At the bell to end the round, however, Jalolov was able to drop his man. Mulowayi was able to beat the count. The courageous fighter held on for dear life in the seventh, unwilling to allow himself to be stopped. Mulowayi tried fighting from range in the eighth and final round. No matter. He was knocked unconscious in brutal fashion by a Jalolov left, which ended the fight in a thunderous manner.

