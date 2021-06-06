Badou Jack Easily Gets Rid Of Dervin Colina

By: Hector Franco



MIAMI, FL – In the main co-feature bout on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard, former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) faced off against Venezuelan power puncher Dervin Colina (15-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light heavyweight bout.

The Swedish fighter would score a dominant fourth-round technical knockout in what turned out to be a tune-up.

Jack was initially set to face Canada’s Jean Pascal in a rematch of their 2019 encounter, where Pascal won a razor-close split decision. Pascal was forced to withdraw from the fight after testing positive for four different performance-enhancing drugs.

Colina, who was already in training camp for a fight, made his United States debut, with all of his previous bouts taking place in his native Venezuela.

Jack began the fight playing the role of the stalker, putting pressure on the Venezuelan fighter. The former two-division champion used his jab to control the distance and range.

Referee Frank Santore Jr. made his notice early, taking points away from Colina in the second and third rounds for excessive holding.

In the first minute of the fourth round, Jack scored the first knockdown of Colina’s career, sending him to the canvas with a combination. Jack would score two more knockdowns in the round ending the contest with a pair of body shots.

The referee put a halt to the bout at the 2:57 mark of the fourth round.

Jack, who is now 37-years old, has plans to move up to another weight class to try and capture a title in the cruiserweight division.

“My goal is to be a three-division champion,” Jack said to Showtime’s Mauro Ranallo in a post-fight interview. “I don’t like cutting weight. I’m going to speak with my team to see what I’m going to do next.”