Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Badou Jack Easily Gets Rid Of Dervin Colina

Posted on 06/06/2021

By: Hector Franco

MIAMI, FL – In the main co-feature bout on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard, former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) faced off against Venezuelan power puncher Dervin Colina (15-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light heavyweight bout. 

The Swedish fighter would score a dominant fourth-round technical knockout in what turned out to be a tune-up. 

Jack was initially set to face Canada’s Jean Pascal in a rematch of their 2019 encounter, where Pascal won a razor-close split decision. Pascal was forced to withdraw from the fight after testing positive for four different performance-enhancing drugs. 

Colina, who was already in training camp for a fight, made his United States debut, with all of his previous bouts taking place in his native Venezuela. 

Jack began the fight playing the role of the stalker, putting pressure on the Venezuelan fighter. The former two-division champion used his jab to control the distance and range. 

Referee Frank Santore Jr. made his notice early, taking points away from Colina in the second and third rounds for excessive holding. 

In the first minute of the fourth round, Jack scored the first knockdown of Colina’s career, sending him to the canvas with a combination. Jack would score two more knockdowns in the round ending the contest with a pair of body shots. 

The referee put a halt to the bout at the 2:57 mark of the fourth round. 

Jack, who is now 37-years old, has plans to move up to another weight class to try and capture a title in the cruiserweight division. 

“My goal is to be a three-division champion,” Jack said to Showtime’s Mauro Ranallo in a post-fight interview. “I don’t like cutting weight. I’m going to speak with my team to see what I’m going to do next.” 

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather Plans On Helping Errol Spence Jr. Against Manny Pacquiao: "I’m Going To Call Him And Give Him Some Pointers"
June 3rd
Errol Spence Jr.: "Once I Get That Belt, I Want That Fight With Terence Crawford But If It Don’t Happen, I’ll Probably Just Move Up"
June 5th
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Official Rules Breakdown
June 5th
Tim Bradley On Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: "He’s Going To Beat The Dog Hell Out Of Plant"
June 1st
Errol Spence Jr. Opens Up On Landing Manny Pacquiao Fight Over Terence Crawford
June 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY