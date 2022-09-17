Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Austin Williams Decisions Kieron Conway

Posted on 09/17/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 11-0 middleweight Austin Williams opened up DAZN’s Canelo-Golovkin pay per view card Saturday night at Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena by taking on the 18-2-1 Kieron Conway in a scheduled 10 rounder. The opening chapter was something of a feeling out process for each man. Williams moved forward while Conway tried containing the range.

Photo: Matchroom

Things remained close in the second as the southpaw Williams looked to land his hard shots and defensive minded Conway aimed to keep his man away with a jab. The fight maintained a rather slow pace in the third, perhaps due to the fact that Conway kept Williams at bay. Conway then put his punches together effectively in the fourth. By the fifth it looked like Williams was uncomfortable with Conway’s jab centered strategy.

The six saw Williams continuing to attempt to get in on his man. He landed well at times, but at that point it was most certainly not an exciting bout. Williams finally landed and landed hard in the seventh. Conway remained on his feet, but Williams was now motivated. Conway was still hard to get to – but Williams WAS getting to him now. Conway was able to find a home for his jab in the eighth, but William’s shots clearly took a toll, a fact the blood on Conway’s face attested to.

By the ninth round, Conway was simply being beaten up. A powerful uppercut put Conway down. The gutsy Englishman got back to his feet, but was clearly losing the fight by that point. Williams worked hard to put Conway away in the tenth and final round. He wasn’t able to end the fight early, but Williams was given a UD win from the judges after the final bell.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
A Look At The Judges For Canelo-Golovkin 3
September 15th
Canelo At The Crossroads
September 12th
Canelo On Knocking Out Golovkin: "That's My Goal For This Fight"
September 14th
Anthony Joshua Agrees To Terms For December 3'd Fight With Tyson Fury
September 13th
Bob Arum On Anthony Joshua: "If He Goes Back In The Ring Now With Fury It Is Going To Be A Massacre"
September 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend