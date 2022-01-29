Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Arnold Barboza Seen As Potential Opponent For Teofimo Lopez

Posted on 01/29/2022

By: Sean Crose

A few months past his only defeat, possible opponents are being mentioned for Teofimo Lopez Jr’s return to the ring.

“We ready for anybody at 140 pounds; he doesn’t have to struggle at that weight, he’ll be perfect, he won’t be getting sick from his lungs anymore,” Teofimo Lopez Sr. recently said to ESPN. “I think that would be a great fight; I think Top Rank is looking for that fight with Barboza.” Lopez’ son, Teofimo is, of course, the former highly regarded lightweight titlist who, after winning his belts from future Hall of Famer Vasyl Lomachenko, lost them in his first defense to George Kambosos. Now, looking ahead, it appears Lopez Sr, who trains and manages his son, is looking for the hard hitting fighter to move up to the junior welterweight division.

“We’ll fight anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is,” the elder Lopez continued, “and then eventually fight Josh Taylor and get our belts back.” After besting Lomachenko in 2020, Lopez appeared to be on top of the world, a strong, gutsy, brash fighter, who was on his way to more great things. Then came Kambosos, an unheralded Australian mandatory, who seemed to be viewed by some as being nothing more than a pit stop on the Lopez express. Needless to say, there was a considerable amount of surprise to be found after Kambosos outboxed Lopez on his way to a decision win last year.

As for the undefeated, 26-0 Barboza, he feels Lopez was insulting when he expressed a desire to immediately reach the status of a junior welterweight contender when he had never fought in that division. “When he started saying he was going to come to 140 and take over and jump right into title shots, it was a slap in the face to everybody at 140,” ESPN quotes Barboza as saying. “You’re at 135, it’s different.” Barboza also commented on the hype surrounding Team Lopez. “Him and his dad, they gotta be careful,” he said. “We’ll see if they are who they say they are.” 

Being just 24 years of age, Lopez still arguably has his entire career ahead of him. The Kambosos loss seemed to have a bad impact on his psyche – at least that was the case immediately after fight. Now he’ll have a chance to prove himself once more – and to return to his winning ways. Should his opponent be the 30 year old Barboza, hell be facing a fighter who knows what it means to grind his way into contention without the boost of serious publicity. Such fighters have a tendency to be hungry.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
With Her Spark Returning, Heather Hardy Has Her Eyes Set On Championship Glory
January 25th
Gary Russell Jr. Opens Up On Mark Magsayo Pre-fight Injury: “During The Fight, I’m Sure People Will Be Able To See Something”
January 22nd
An Injured Gary Russell Jr Loses His Crown To Mark Magsayo
January 23rd
Paulie Malignaggi Views Terence Crawford As A Nearly Flawless Fighter: "It’s Really Hard To Pick A Mistake In His Style"
January 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend