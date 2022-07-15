Listen Now:  
Arnold Barboza Jr – Danielito Zorrilla Preview

Posted on 07/15/2022

By: Sean Crose

ESPN will be hosting a Top Rank card this evening that features a pair of undefeated junior welterweights who are hoping to move on to bigger things. In other words, each man has a lot riding on his performance this evening.

Thirty year old Arnold Barboza Jr will be putting his record on the line against the twenty-eight year old Danielito Zorrilla in a scheduled ten rounder. The 26-0 Barboza last saw action back in August of last year when he decisioned Antonio Moran. Zorrilla was last in the ring back in September when he knocked out Pablo Cano in two, building his record to 16-0.

It’s Puerto Rico’s Zorrilla whose the puncher here, with all but four of his fights ending before the final bell. Well less than half of Barboza’s opponents have been stopped by the Californian. The fact that tonight’s fight will go down at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California means Barboza will have the home field advantage walking in.

