Arizona Boxing Commission Allows Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight To Go Down As Scheduled

Posted on 10/28/2022

By: Sean Crose

In what has proven to be a valuable lesson of think before you speak, the Arizona Boxing Commission has given the green light for Jake Paul to battle Anderson Silva Saturday night in Glendale. The highly promoted Showtime pay per view battle was in jeopardy of falling apart Thursday when the Commission held an emergency meeting to decide whether or not the 47 year old Silva was okay to fight. Silva had previously said in an interview that he had been knocked down twice in training. Given his age, the comment, which Silva claims was a joke, raised some eyebrows.

Photo: Showtime

Now that the Commission has met, looked over, and weighed in on the matter, former UFC great Silva is free to slip in between the ropes to face social media star turned pro boxer Paul this weekend. The flamboyant Paul may be breathing a sigh of relief at this point, as his scheduled August fight date in New York had to be cancelled because not one but two scheduled opponents – Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr – proved to be unwilling or unable to actually fulfill their pre fight obligations (such as showing up and making weight).

Leave a Comment

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

