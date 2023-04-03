Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Anthony Joshua’s Victory Over Jermaine Franklin Answers Few Questions

Posted on 04/03/2023

By: Sean Crose

It was not a particularly interesting fight. Former WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua jabbed, held, and basically dominated his American foe Jermaine Franklin Saturday at London’s O2 Arena. Ali-Frazier it was not. Sure enough, it wasn’t Joshua-Klitshcko, either, that magnificent 2017 throwdown which saw Joshua dig deep and best former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko in grand fashion. Joshua was returning to the ring this weekend after dropping two in a row to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk. Suffice to say, people had questions. Would Joshua return to form? Had he peaked? Was his mind in the right place? None of those questions were answered during Saturday’s fight, which saw the Londoner winning by unanimous decision.

It wasn’t a bad performance from Joshua – save for all that holding – but it certainly wasn’t the sort of performance that made Joshua one of the most popular fighters on earth not all that long ago. Back then, Joshua was seen as a knockout machine, one who could dust the likes of Charles Martin in about a round and a half. The aura of invincibility came to an end a few years later when Andy Ruiz stopped Joshua in stunning fashion. Joshua, however, was able to make adjustments and handily top Ruiz in their rematch six months later. Such was not to be the case with Joshua’s rematch against Usyk last year. Once again, the popular Brit was soundly defeated.

With that in mind, it’s worth considering the possibility that Franklin was simply a much better opponent than he was initially given credit for. There’s no doubt Joshua was able to rock his man this past weekend. Surely some of those punches would have sent a lesser fighter to the mat. Perhaps Franklin was simply an individual who couldn’t be easily chinned. If that’s the case, it’s hard to argue Joshua’s work at the O2 was particularly disappointing.

Again, however, there was no way on Saturday to tell whether Joshua was “back” or not. While it seems clear that Usyk has his number, no one knows for sure how Joshua might fare against the likes of Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder (though fans and analysts can certainly guess). Time will certainly tell the tale, but in the meantime it will be interesting to see who Joshua fights next. His next choice of opponent, after all, will be indicative of how comfortable Joshua and his team are at the prospect of once again facing top competition.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Open To Fighting David Benavidez: "He’s A Good Fighter, But I’m A Great Fighter"
March 29th
"That's It. I'm Out." Oleksandr Usyk's Manager On Why Tyson Fury Fight Fell Through
March 31st
Vasyl Lomachenko On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: "I Think Davis Will Win. He’s More Aggressive."
March 30th
"He's Ducking Usyk." Tim Bradley Blames Tyson Fury For Oleksandr Usyk Fight Falling Through
March 27th
Anthony Joshua Returns With Decision Win Over Jermaine Franklyn
April 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend