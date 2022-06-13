Anthony Joshua Officially Makes The Move To DAZN

By: Sean Crose

“New phase in my career, new training team and new broadcaster @DAZNBoxing”. So former heavyweight multitilist Anthony Joshua posted on social media Monday. Joshua, who has long been a featured attraction on Britain based SKY Sports, has officially made the jump to the DAZN streaming service. Perhaps the move may come as no surprise, since Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has long worked with DAZN. “DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, has confirmed a ground-breaking deal that will see Joshua’s future fights broadcast on DAZN’s sport entertainment platform to customers worldwide,” the service reported.

New phase in my career, new training team and new broadcaster 🤝 @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/FmkulGkDFA — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) June 13, 2022

“I am entering a new phase in my career,” Joshua is quoted as saying, “with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” said Anthony Joshua. “Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.” Hearn, of course, comes across as very happy with this latest development in the career of his most notable fighter. “We have been successfully working in partnership with DAZN for many years now,” he said, “and this new announcement with Anthony Joshua emphasizes why they continue to set the standard for the future of sports broadcasting.”

The contract is said to be a lengthy one – though exact details are not available. Some outlets are reporting that London’s Joshua will be earning nine figures for fighting several times a year. This is, no doubt, a very good time to be Anthony Joshua. “DAZN’s vision and passion to innovate is what attracted me to the partnership,” the fighter said. “They are leading the digital landscape in sport and the future of sports broadcasting. I am really looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Joshua’s first fight on the service under the new contract may well be his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which is said to go down in Saudi Arabia in August. If this is the case, it’s a risky move for DAZN, as Joshua was handily beaten by Usyk when the Ukrainian won his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles last fall. Joshua, however, is exuding nothing but confidence at the moment, as is DAZN. “AJ is a hugely popular and influential sportsman,” DAZN honcho Shay Segev said. “His alignment with us and his investment in our business speaks volumes. This deal is his seal of approval for our vision and our direction as a business. We welcome his passion, his drive and – most significantly – the vast audiences he attracts.”

*Cover Photo: Getty