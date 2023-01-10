Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Anthony Joshua Heading To U.S. To Train For April Return

Posted on 01/10/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I know who the new trainer is,” Eddie Hearn tells DAZN of his fighter, Anthony Joshua’s search for a new trainer. “It’s quite a personal thing really.” In other words, Hearn, is going to let Joshua himself reveal who the new face will be in his corner, though it’s rumored that the man is going to be Derrick James. “I think it’s for a fighter to announce that, with his new team,” Hearn continues. “I speak a lot, I do a lot of interviews. I’ll speak on his fights.” Whoever the trainer may be, if it’s someone new it will be the third trainer in as many fights for Joshua.

With that being said, Hearn makes it clear that Joshua aims to hop across the Atlantic once again to train in the United States. “He is going to train in America and he is going to start that camp in the next week, he’ll be flying out. So you guys will get the news soon,” he says. “The problem is being in the UK,” adds Hearn, “he can’t breathe. When he goes to America, people know he is, but it’s like a different world.” Ultimately, Hearn makes it clear he feels heading stateside is the right move for his fighter. “I think it’s going to be really good for him. I think you’re going to see a reinvigorated Anthony Joshua.”

One thing that isn’t a mystery is when Joshua will return to the ring. “April 1st is our targeted date in London,” Hearn says. “I’ll go through the final list of opponents. We’re almost ready. He’s excited.” Hearn has indicated he feels Joshua needs to ease back into the heavyweight scene, so don’t expect the former titlist to be facing names like Fury or Wilder, or perhaps even Joyce come the spring.

It seems like just yesterday that Joshua was considered, if not the outright king of the heavyweight division, then one of a handful of people who could or eventually would be. Since that time, however, he’s dropped two in a row to Ukrainian skill set Oleksandr Usyk. Neither fight was particularly close. Now he’s in the process of once more getting comfortable in the ring before trying to face one of the division’s big dogs once again. With Usyk and Fury planning to fight at least once and Deontay Wilder and old Joshua foe Andy Ruiz possibly squaring off, there will be a lot of big names out there waiting for him.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: "That Was Just To Check His Temperature"
January 5th
Gervonta Davis TKOs Hector Luis Garcia In Nine
January 8th
Gervonta Davis, Tyson Fury, And The Need For Objectivity
December 31st
Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Preview
January 6th
Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Undercard Preview
January 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend