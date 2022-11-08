Anthony Joshua: “Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me”

By: Sean Crose

“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.

“My life is complicated. Boxing has become a bit complicated for me,” he said. Joshua made it a point, however, not to criticize those around him. “Everyone is just trying to make the most of this time while I’m boxing and they’re doing a good job,” he said. Joshua recently lost a rematch to Oleksandr Usyk, who lifted Joshua’s titles off him in their first bout in 2021. Joshua had previously gone on to admit that the second loss to Usyk drained him emotionally. Now, some time after last August’s rematch, the towering Englishman appears to be in a somewhat reflective mood.

“It does affect my ring activity,” Joshua told DAZN of the matters that are currently distracting him. “So I’m just always trying to push that stuff away. It’s a challenge. I’m just trying to get it out the way this year, so next year I can just focus.” Joshua was abruptly offered a huge fight with WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury several weeks ago. Negotiations, however, fell through. With that being said, many never believed the fight would happen as Fury wanted the bout to go down before the end of the year and Joshua had just emerged from his grueling match with Usyk.

“I’m not champion and it’s just hurting a lot,” Joshua (rather bravely) admitted to DAZN. “So I’m in the gym rebuilding and restructuring everything I have to do inside and outside of the ring.” Despite the challenger, Joshua made it clear that he’s confident about the future. “I just need to simplify a lot of stuff outside the ring,” he said, “and then I can put my full attention in the ring. And once I’ve got that done, next year I’ll be ready.”