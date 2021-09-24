Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Anthony Joshua And Oleksandr Usyk Treat Boxing Like The Serious Business It Is

Posted on 09/24/2021

By: Sean Crose

In an era where a big mouth has become almost more important than boxing skills (it’s sad, but true), it’s nice to see men like Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk meet in the ring. Neither man is what you’d call ordinary. Usyk is a character and Joshua isn’t at all afraid to get in front of the public eye. Yet both men, who are going to fight Saturday in England for the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles, are acting like adults in the leadup to their highly anticipated match. They’ve spoken of and to each other respectfully, and have more or less gone about their fight week activities as professionals. As Michael Corleone might say, “it’s only business.”

Compare this to next month’s third go round between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder and you’ll find a chasm nearly as wide as the Atlantic Ocean between the two pairs of fighters. Fury is nothing like Wilder except for the fact both men have over the top personalities. Yet it’s the one thing they have in common that draws people to them…aside, of course, from their ring skills, which are considerable. Which is why both Fury and Wilder can get a pass when it comes to showy behavior. The Paul brothers, on the other hand…

The truth is that we live in an era where louder is better, where boastfulness tops genuine achievement. That’s as true for boxing as it is for pretty much any other public endeavor. Perhaps it was always that way, and those who occupy this particular moment in history have chosen to embrace that reality with a passion never before seen. No matter. The truth is that fights like Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather will have more sizzle than Joshua vs Usyk because people like the sizzle at the expense of the steak (a quick aside – Mayweather was undoubtedly a great fighter, but he certainly knows the Paul fight wasn’t a serious matter).

Joshua and Usyk, however, are onto something. They know that when all is said and done, even the loudest person in the room can’t take away massive achievements. And just getting to a bout the level of Joshua-Usyk is a massive achievement. People may love loud talk, but it can be cheap when it’s not backed up. Joshua and Usyk have been able to let their fists essentially do the talking thus far. And they’ll most likely continue to Saturday in Britain. That’s what makes this bout such a must see event for serious fans.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”
September 21st
Shawn Porter: "More Than Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford Is The Most Versatile Fighter In The World"
September 22nd
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th
Canelo Alvarez To Caleb Plant: "You’re Not On My Level"
September 21st
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend