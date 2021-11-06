Listen Now:  
Anthony Dirrell Knocks Out Marcos Hernandez In Four

Posted on 11/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

The co-main event of Saturday’s pay per view card from the MGM Grand Resort and Casino outside of Las Vegas pitted the 33-2-2 Anthony Dirrell versus the 15-4-2 Marcos Hernandez. A former super middleweight titlist, the 37 year old Dirrell, was hoping to return to form after fighting Kyrone Davis to a draw back in February. Hernandez, of course, was looking to leave his mark on the division by upsetting the well known veteran Dirrell.

Dirrell looked like he was going for broke immediately in the first, but Hernandez was able to weather the storm. Hernandez did some solid body work in the second. Dirrell didn’t do poorly in the third, but he seemed to be on autopilot. Yet a thunderous, frightening uppercut put Hernandez on the mat at the beginning of the fourth. Hernandez got up, but was too wobbly for the referee to allow the battle to continue.

