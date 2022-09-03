Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz Preview

By: Sean Crose

Although many might argue the fight isn’t pay per view worthy, there’s no doubt Sunday’s Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz scrap – which will indeed be broadcast live on Fox pay per view – represents an interesting matchup between two high level heavies. Both Ruiz and Ortiz are at points in their respective careers where they can’t afford another high profile loss. What’s more, both men are hungry to get back, really back, into the world title race. Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact both men are fun to watch fight. This weekend’s bout might not be a must see event for casual fans, but it may well prove to be entertaining nonetheless.

Ruiz is looking to come back after fighting only once since losing the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua (due in large part to his own sluggish performance) back in late 2019. The fact Ruiz entered the ring that night in Saudi Arabia in less than fighting shape was disappointing to fans after Ruiz had performed brilliantly when he won his title belts from Joshua by stoppage a mere six months earlier. The good life caught up with the man, however, and now Ruiz is seeking absolution. He’ll have to defeat Ortiz in order to get it, however.

Having fought and lost to Deontay Wilder twice for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight titles. Ortiz – whose well in his 40s – most likely still believes he has what it takes to fight for a world title. He may well be right, though there’s no doubt the clock is ticking on the man’s career. A skilled, hard hitting Cuban, Ortiz will have to get past the power and hand speed of Mexican-American Ruiz if he wishes to keep his career on track. Again, both fighters have a lot on the line on Sunday.

The pay per view cost runs about 75 dollars. The broadcast also features the return of Abner Mares on the undercard. Mares, who hasn’t fought in years, is now 36 years old. The 31-3-1 three time titlist simply seems to want to get back in the game. Mares will be fighting at junior lightweight for the first time when he faces the 25-4 Miguel Flores in a scheduled 10 round affair. The Ruiz-Ortiz pay per view card will be broadcast starting at 9 PM eastern time Sunday evening. The entire pay per view card will consist of 4 fights.