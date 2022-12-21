Andy Dominguez Scores UD Win Over Marvin Solano

By: Sean Crose

Andy Dominguez and Marvin Solano threw down in a scheduled 8 round junior bantamweight affair on Tuesday. Their fight was the main event of Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night card at Manhattan’s Sony Arena on Broadway. The 8-0 Dominguez worked to get inside on his man right off the bat in the opening round. Solano, on the other hand tried to put his height advantage to good use by keeping Dominguez at bay. The fighters kept a fast pace in the second, tossing off stinging shots. Dominguez was able to rock Solano, but Solano held up well.

Photo: Trappfotos_

The action slowed a bit in the third. Dominguez still worked to get inside, but was unable to do so to great effect. Solano did a good job holding off Dominguez in the fourth thanks to straight, well delivered punches. The fifth saw each man throw and land well. Dominguez, however, was in the frustrating position of not being able to swarm his man with his fast, hard shots.

With that in mind, Dominguez was able to land and land well in the sixth, though Solano didn’t appear to be hurt. The seventh proved to be a brutal chapter. Solano went down from a slip but it was the tradeoff in punches that made the round so grueling for the two fighters. The final three minutes of the fight saw Solano lose a point for stumbling onto the canvas while moving forward on Dominguez. Still, he fought on and landed well.

Dominguez, on the other hand, kept bulling forward. Solano stumbled to the mat yet again, but got up and continued to trade shots with his opponent to the final bell. The judges ended up ruling in favor of Dominguez by scores of 78-73, 76-75, and 78-73.