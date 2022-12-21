Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Andy Dominguez Scores UD Win Over Marvin Solano

Posted on 12/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

Andy Dominguez and Marvin Solano threw down in a scheduled 8 round junior bantamweight affair on Tuesday. Their fight was the main event of Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night card at Manhattan’s Sony Arena on Broadway. The 8-0 Dominguez worked to get inside on his man right off the bat in the opening round. Solano, on the other hand tried to put his height advantage to good use by keeping Dominguez at bay. The fighters kept a fast pace in the second, tossing off stinging shots. Dominguez was able to rock Solano, but Solano held up well.

Photo: Trappfotos_

The action slowed a bit in the third. Dominguez still worked to get inside, but was unable to do so to great effect. Solano did a good job holding off Dominguez in the fourth thanks to straight, well delivered punches. The fifth saw each man throw and land well. Dominguez, however, was in the frustrating position of not being able to swarm his man with his fast, hard shots.

With that in mind, Dominguez was able to land and land well in the sixth, though Solano didn’t appear to be hurt. The seventh proved to be a brutal chapter. Solano went down from a slip but it was the tradeoff in punches that made the round so grueling for the two fighters. The final three minutes of the fight saw Solano lose a point for stumbling onto the canvas while moving forward on Dominguez. Still, he fought on and landed well.

Dominguez, on the other hand, kept bulling forward. Solano stumbled to the mat yet again, but got up and continued to trade shots with his opponent to the final bell. The judges ended up ruling in favor of Dominguez by scores of 78-73, 76-75, and 78-73.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
RIP: Hall of Fame Referee Steven Smoger Has Died
December 19th
Does Anthony Joshua Really Need A New Trainer?
December 16th
Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: "I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It"
December 13th
Tonight's "Holiday Fight Night" Card To Be Broadcast Live On Boxing Insider's YouTube Page
December 21st
Ryan Garcia Forgoes Tune-Up Fight In Order To Face Gervonta Davis Next
December 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend