Andy Dominguez Gets Past Mohammed Aryeetey Via Majority Decision

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated flyweights Mohammed Aryeetey, 7-0-1, and Andy Dominguez, 9-0 squared off in Manhattan as part of a Boxing Insider card on Thursday night. Theirs was a scheduled six round affair. Aryeetey was the aggressor early on, while Dominguez demonstrated his hand speed. Aryeetey worked the body well at the start of the second. It was Dominguez, however, who was now pushing the action. Aryeetey was rocked later in the round, but was able to handily make it to the bell. Dominguez continued to move forward in the third. By the end of the round, poor Aryeetey’s face was a mess.

Still, Aryeetey was able to put his punches together well in the fourth. He was also able to land well. Aryeetey went on to have a good fifth round for himself, maintaining range and landing the better shots. The sixth and final round saw Aryeetey firing an impressive jab while Domingo continued to try to push the action. He had his moments towards the end of the round, but the referee ordered Aryeetey’s mouthpiece to be replaced. Aryeetey closed the round with a series of sharp shots on his opponent. Ultimately, it was Doninguez who walked out of the ring via majority decision.