By: Sean Crose

Former UFC greats Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz squared off in the prize ring on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Miami. The fight was brief, to put it mildly.

After a brief feeling out process, Silva unloaded on his man, putting him down – and out – before the halfway point of the very first round. This is the second ring victory in a row for the man known as “Spider.”