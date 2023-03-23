And That’s That: Fury-Usyk Fight Is “A Dead Duck”

By: Sean Crose

In a huge sign of everything that’s wrong with contemporary boxing, the undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which was supposed to go down April 29th at London’s Wembley Stadium, has been scratched.

Chances are high that you knew this already, as the news pretty much broke well over 24 hours ago. Still, speaking on talkSPORT yesterday, both Usyk and Fury’s promoters agreed to talk. That strategy clearly didn’t work, as the BBC on Wednesday evening quoted Fury promoter Frank Warren as saying the fight was a “dead duck.”

C’est la vie.

“They said the fight must take place before 29 April and if it goes later they want different splits,” Warren told the BBC. “The reason they did that was they didn’t think Tyson would be ready for the 29th and suddenly Tyson was ready for it…he has been in training camp for two and a half weeks, got trainers in from America and they looked for a way to get out.”

That, of course, is not how Team Usyk sees it. Indeed, Usyk promoter Alexander Krassyuk, has stated that, after Usyk agreed to a 70/30 financial split in favor of Fury, “Tyson Fury started to think he could put a saddle on his neck and start riding Usyk as much as he can. It is not right.”

And another would-be superfight bites the dust.