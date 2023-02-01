Amanda Serrano: “Undisputed Is The Icing On The Cake”

By: Sean Crose

“Undisputed means a lot,” says Amanda Serrano on the eve of her undisputed world featherweight title fight against Erika Cruz. “It means you are the best; you have everyone looking to beat you, you are top dog, unquestionably number one in the division. Becoming the first undisputed champion at featherweight would be so cool after being a pro for 14 years.” The 43-2-1 Serrano has won world titles in seven weight classes – a world record to be sure. Becoming undisputed at featherweight this weekend would make the New York based Puerto Rican fighter even more of an icon in women’s boxing.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

“Puerto Rico is so small but there’s so much talent there,” he says, “but there’s no undisputed champion – we have every other type of champion, but not undisputed. I want to give that back to them, for some bragging rights for Puerto Rico. Seven-weight is special because I am the only female to do it, that’s amazing, but undisputed is the icing on the cake and it’ll be me giving Puerto Rico everything I can.”

Ultimately, Serrano wants to be an inspiration, and not only to those who hail from Puerto Rico. “I love Puerto Rico and I want to motivate every Puerto Rico kid, but also every Latina girl,” she says. “There’s no dream too big, just work hard, and surround yourself with the right people. When a little girl comes up to me and says ‘I started fighting because of you’ I am that little girl looking for my inspiration, so I feel I have done a good job.”

With that being said, Serrano is well aware that the 15-1 Cruz means business and would love nothing more than to become an undisputed titlist herself. “Erika has less fights than me,” Serrano says, “but toughness comes from within, and she wants to rip my head off and take my belts! How I win depends on her – if she comes to win, it’ll be an easy night, if she wants to box and move, you can’t beat me, it doesn’t happen. We will give the fans an amazing fight for sure.”

The Serrano-Cruz fight goes down this Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, a place that’s close to Serrano’s heart.

“Fighting at the Hulu Theater is so special to me,” she says. “Madison Square Garden was amazing and the first time I have boxed there. One of my favorites, Miguel Cotto, used to fight there all the time, but I have a special thing at Hulu.”



