Amanda Serrano To Face Danila Ramos In Title Fight Scheduled For Twelve Three-Minute Rounds

Posted on 09/06/2023

By: Sean Crose

For some time now fans have been complaining about women’s boxing having rounds that are only two minutes in length. Why, the argument has gone, aren’t women allowed to fight three minute rounds, as the men are? It appears things are about to change. For Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions has announced that undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will defend her crown against Dania Ramos on the 27th of October – in a fight scheduled for twelve three minute rounds. The bout is set to go down at Orlando’s Caribe Royale Resort, and will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service.

Image

“Danila Ramos may be my WBO mandatory challenger,” says Serrano, “but when we step in the ring, she will understand exactly why I am the undisputed featherweight champion.” To Serrano, however, this will be more than just a run of the mill title bout.

“But this fight is about more than some belts,” she says. “We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing. Together, on Friday, October 27th, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women’s boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts.”

Ramos, the mandatory contender for Serrano’s WBO title strap (all Serrano’s major titles will be on the line), is likewise thrilled at the opportunity presented before her. “Fighting Amanda Serrano,” she says, “for 12 three-minute rounds for a unified championship is set to break the barriers that we women have been looking to do for many years.” Like Serrano, Ramos sees the fight as history in the making.

“We will go down in history and in the books,” she says, “it will be a fight of two women warriors! I am preparing like never before for this fight and will proudly represent Brazil as we battle in Orlando, Florida and I look to bring all the belts home.”

Brazil’s Ramos won her crack at glory by besting Brenda Karen Carbajal a few weeks back in Argentina. Serrano, whose last fight was also in August, is fresh from defeating former titlist Heather Hardy in a battle that saw Serrano emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

