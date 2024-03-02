Amanda Serrano – Nina Meinke Fight Cancelled, While Jake Paul Impresses.

By: Sean Crose

Amanda Serrano was unable to compete in a San Juan, Puerto Rico homecoming fight on Saturday that was meant to be broadcast live on DAZN. “It is my unfortunate duty to announce,” the ring announcer told the crowd, “that due to circumstances beyond both fighter’s control, tonight’s main event has been cancelled.” Serrano, who was in the ring donning sunglasses, was clearly emotional. “The Doctor didn’t clear me because I had something wrong with my eye,” she said. “The doctor didn’t clear me to fight, and I wanted to fight in front of my people.”

Disappointing as the turn of events surely was, Jake Paul was able to entertain the San Juan fans, albeit briefly. Ryan Bourland had stepped into the ring in with dreams of shocking with world earlier in the evening. His opponent Paul, however, had plans of his own – namely to stop Bourland and to stop Bourland in impressive fashion. And indeed, the cruiserweight did just that. Paul went to the body well in the first. He also employed an effective jab. Needless to say, the strategy paid off immediately for Paul. Less than two minutes into the round, Bourland was hurt and stumbling around the ring. And, before the first round even had a chance to come to an end, the referee stepped in and wisely saved Bourland from more punishment.