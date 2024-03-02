Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Amanda Serrano – Nina Meinke Fight Cancelled, While Jake Paul Impresses.

Posted on 03/02/2024

By: Sean Crose

Amanda Serrano was unable to compete in a San Juan, Puerto Rico homecoming fight on Saturday that was meant to be broadcast live on DAZN. “It is my unfortunate duty to announce,” the ring announcer told the crowd, “that due to circumstances beyond both fighter’s control, tonight’s main event has been cancelled.” Serrano, who was in the ring donning sunglasses, was clearly emotional. “The Doctor didn’t clear me because I had something wrong with my eye,” she said. “The doctor didn’t clear me to fight, and I wanted to fight in front of my people.”

Image

Disappointing as the turn of events surely was, Jake Paul was able to entertain the San Juan fans, albeit briefly. Ryan Bourland had stepped into the ring in with dreams of shocking with world earlier in the evening. His opponent Paul, however, had plans of his own – namely to stop Bourland and to stop Bourland in impressive fashion. And indeed, the cruiserweight did just that. Paul went to the body well in the first. He also employed an effective jab. Needless to say, the strategy paid off immediately for Paul. Less than two minutes into the round, Bourland was hurt and stumbling around the ring.  And, before the first round even had a chance to come to an end, the referee stepped in and wisely saved Bourland from more punishment.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia’s Behavior Can’t Be Ignored
March 1st
Terence Crawford: Free Agent
February 27th
Chris Van Heerden’s Girlfriend Was First Detained By Russian Authorities While Visiting Relatives
February 22nd
Edgar Berlanga Knocks Out Padraig McCrory In Sixth Round
February 25th
Canelo Reportedly Breaks With PBC
February 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend