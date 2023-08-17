“All Of Our Efforts Have Been For That Fight.” Hearn Weighs In On Hoped For Joshua-Wilder Match

By: Sean Crose

“I’ve been to Saudi Arabia twice to negotiate this fight,” Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn said to Fight Hub in a video interview released Thursday. The fight he’s referring to is a long awaited and highly anticipated showdown between former world heavyweight titlists Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Although neither man is currently in possession of a major belt, the idea of the two super sized heavies throwing down is quite appealing to fans. What’s more, no one knows when one, or perhaps both men, might win world titles once again. Joshua, for instance, lost his titles to Andy Ruiz in 2019, only to regain them in a rematch later that year.

“My instructions from Anthony Joshua,” said Hearn, “‘I want to fight Deontay Wilder.’ The only way this fight doesn’t happen is if the Saudis don’t deliver the fight.” Saudi Arabia has become a hot spot for the heavyweight division, as it can offer a large amount of money and hype for top fights and fighters. “We just need to sign the contracts and go through the procedures to get that done,” said Hearn. Both Hearn and Wilder last fought Robert Helenius, Wilder as recently as last weekend. Suffice to say, each man knocked the Nordic warrior flat out.

Now Joshua is hoping to once again square off in a major battle, “All of our efforts have been for that fight,” Hearn said in regards to the hoped for match against Wilder. “That is the fight he wants,” Hearn said of the hard hitting American. “That’s a massive fight, massive money.” And then, once more for the people in back: “We’re in. If it can be delivered, we’re in.” So are the fans. Joshua and Wilder have been circling each other since at least the time both were titlists. There is no doubt their throwdown – should it actually transpire – has been a long time coming.

As far as Hearn is concerned, each man is willing, eager, and able to make the bout a reality. “I truly believe Wilder is in for the fight,” he says. If the Wilder fight falls through, however, Hearn says there are other opponents that can be faced. “Maybe even Tyson Fury,” he says. Joshua, he made clear, wants to challenge himself. “What he’s motivated for,” he says of Joshua, “is massive fights.” Massive fights are difficult to make, to be sure, but when they come to fruition, great things can happen for the sport.