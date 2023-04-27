Listen Now:  
All American Debut: Miyo Yoshida Bests Idenya Rodriguez In Close Battle

Posted on 04/27/2023

By: Sean Crose

The newly married super flyweight Indeya Rodriguez took on Miyo Yoshida in a scheduled eight round affair Thursday night. The fight was a fascinating part of Broadway Boxing’s premiere on the DAZN streaming service and was broadcast live from Manhattan’s Sony Hall. Rodriguez was certainly game. What’s more, the fighter fired off an impressive jab. Still, it appeared in the first four rounds that Japan’s Yoshida was the more dominant of the two.

Make no mistake about it, Rodriguez was fighting well, but it was Yoshida who was pressing the action through what appeared to be size and perhaps superior strength by the midpoint of the fight. Yet it was Rodriguez who was firing away at her foe in penultimate seventh round. Rodriguez kept fighting away thought the eighth, though Yoshida may have been the one landing the cleaner punches. Ultimately, it was Yoshida walked out of the ring with the decision win.

“With this I’m able to make one more step to further my goals and dreams,” Yoshida said (through a translator) after her American debut. The Japanese fighter now calls New York home.

