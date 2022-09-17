Ali Akhmedov Bests Gabriel Rosado

By: Sean Crose

Popular veteran Gabriel Rosado stepped into the ring as part of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday. The 26-15-1 fighter was facing the 18-1 Ali Akhmedov in a scheduled super middleweight 10 rounder.

The first half of the fight saw Akhmedov looking to be the superior of the two fighters. The Kazakh was able to control the tempo, as well as the range in the fight. Rosado, as he’s always been known to do, tried to get in on the man and land hard. He wasn’t able to pull that tactic off by the midpoint of the fight, however.

With that being said, Rosado had his moments as the second half of the bout commenced. The question was whether or not the Philly fighter had what took to turn the tide of the bout entirely. Unfortunately for Rosado, the statuesque, strong Akhmedov was able to continue to keep his man at bay. The deeper the fight went, the more Akhmedov looked to be the man in control inside the ring.

Give Rosado credit – at thirty six years of age, the man still has a ton of fight left in him. He simply didn’t have enough Saturday to equal or best Akhmedov, who looked extremely impressive. Suffice to say Akhmedov walked out of the ring with a unanimous decision win.

