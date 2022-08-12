Listen Now:  
After Calling Out Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury Retires Again

Posted on 08/12/2022

By: Sean Crose

It’s strange. It’s frustrating. It’s also newsworthy. Tyson Fury, who is still widely and largely regarded as the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world, has decided to retire once more. This after recently calling out Derek Chisora and claiming he had a new trainer. Fury loves to play mind games, but sometimes he seems to actually outdo himself. If the goal is to remain in the spotlight until he gets a crack at the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua, then the plan is working magnificently.

The following appeared on Fury’s Twitter page Friday morning:

“MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY…”

This continued into a second tweet:

” .@frankwarren_tv Sugar Hill, @btsportboxing, Dad, Spencer Brown, Steve Egan, @espn@WBCBoxing@trboxing Jimmy Harrington, @AndyLeeBoxing@isaaclowe6@BenDavison_ , @Kristianblackl1, Tim Allcock, Robert Davies, Shane Fury, Hughie Fury, James Ward”

Fury then went on to add in a third tweet:

“SORRY IF I MISSED U THERES TO MANY TO NAME! MASSIVE SHOUTOUT TO @parisfury1 WHO HELPED ME MORE THAN ANYONE. & MOST OF ALL THANKYOU GOD SEE YOU ALL ON THE OTHER SIDE YOU BIG DOSSERS 2008-2022″

After knocking out longtime contender Dillian Whyte in thunderous fashion this past April, Fury declared he was retired from boxing. Many didn’t believe the towering Englishman, as Fury is known for essentially saying all variety of things. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine many will believe the undefeated, 32-0-1 Fury will remain retired now – not with a chance of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion standing before him. For, should Fury face the winner of Usyk-Joshua, the winner of that fight will hold claim to the lineal championship of the world, along with every major recognized title in the division. No small thing.

Although his public words and actions may come across as over the top, there is no denying Fury has proven himself to be an excellent fighter. The man can do a lot more than bloviate. A towering figure who can use his size as well as a surprisingly effective skill set, Fury is the rare big man (he’s 6’9 inches tall) who can box as well, if not better, than he can hit. Make no mistake about it, “The Gyspy King,” as Fury likes to call himself, is as unique inside the ring as he is outside of it.

Which is why people pay attention when he speaks.

