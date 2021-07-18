Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

After A Brilliant Battle, Charlo-Castano Is Ruled A Draw

Posted on 07/18/2021

By: Sean Crose

The 34-1 Jermell Charlo faced the 17-0-1 Brian Castano at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday night. At stake was the undisputed super welterweight championship. The fight was the main attraction of a Showtime card, and was scheduled for 12 rounds.

The first round saw each man feeling his opponent out. Things got exciting in the second. Castano unloaded – then Charlo really unloaded, seemingly hurting his man in the process. Charlo flicked his jab effectively in a slower third round. One got the sense, though, that Charlo was beginning to pick his man apart.

Yet suddenly, as the round was winding down, Castano nailed Charlo – hard – with a terrific left hook. Charlo may have hurt Castano in the second, but it looked as if Castano had returned the favor in the third. In a blink of an eye, the tide had changed. Castano continued to effectively bang away in the fourth.

Image

Charlo punched from range in the fifth, though Castano worked Charlo to the corner at round’s end. The midpoint of the fight saw Castano continue to pressure his man while both fired away. Exciting stuff. The fireworks continued into the seventh. The fight had a clear pattern – Charlo jabbed effectively, then Castano moved in. Charlo looked like he might be hoping for a knockout in the eighth.

The ninth was very close, with Charlo landing well, but Castano having his hard hitting moments. Charlo was being punished in the tenth, but then hurt Castano not once, but twice. Castano was rocked again at round’s end – but was fighting back at the bell. Castano worked his way back into the fight in the eleventh. The end of the round played out like a pitched battle. As for the last round – it went down like an artillery barrage, as much of the fight itself did.

By scores of 114-113, 117-111, 114-114…the fight was ruled a split decision draw.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Prichard Colon Successfully Undergoes Surgery
July 14th
Andy Ruiz Jr. More Then Willing To Face Deontay Wilder On Short Notice: "Heck Yeah, Call Me Right Up"
July 13th
Errol Spence Jr. discusses best Pacquiao wins, living off the grid and why he doesn't care for call outs.
July 12th
Eddie Hearn On Fury-Wilder: "I've Told You The Fight Wouldn't Happen."
July 10th
Jermell Charlo On Possibly Becoming Undisputed: "This Is Something That The Great Floyd Mayweather Hasn't Accomplished"
July 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend