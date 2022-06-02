Adrien Broner Says He’s Fighting Omar Figueroa On July 23’d

By: Sean Crose

“This shit was posed to happen years ago but I ain’t complaining see y’all in #Chiraq#July23rd#WorkOrDie“

The above post was placed on Adrien Broner’s Instagram page on Thursday, accompanied by a pic of the former multi-titlist standing face to face with Omar Figueroa. Unless Broner has received faulty information or has been hacked, he’ll be meeting Figueroa on July 23d in Chicago. Broner, who was seen as an heir to Floyd Mayweather roughly a decade ago, has most distinctly not lived up to those long ago expectations. He has, however, always been an exciting fighter, which means his name still brings in attention.

Broner, of course, hasn’t been particularly active in recent years. In fact, the man has only boxed professionally three times since 2017. That’s three fights in five years. One of those fights ended up being a draw when Broner went the full twelve with Jesse Vargas in 2018. The Cincinnati native then moved on to lose a one sided decision to Manny Pacquiao in 2019. The fighter known as “The Problem” finally got himself back in the win column when he bested the previously undefeated Javanie Santiago in February of last year.

Like Broner, Figueroa is a former world titlist. The Texan was certainly a fighter worthy of note before he lost two in a row, to Yordenis Ugas and John Molina respectively. It’s been over a year since his last fight, but Figueroa would certainly bring his career much needed attention should he best Broner this summer. Broner and Figueroa were supposed to meet in 2018, but Figueroa had to step away from the fight after getting hurt beforehand. It’s doubtful this match would be aired on pay per view so fans should expect the bout, should it happen to appear on either Showtime or Fox.