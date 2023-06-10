Adrien Broner Rolls Though Bill Hutchinson En Route To Unanimous Decision Win

By: Sean Crose

Adrien “The Problem” Broner returned to the ring after a two year absence on Friday night to take on the unknown Bill Hutchinson in a fistic affair scheduled for 12. The fight, which went down in Miami, was promoted by none other than Don King, who Broner had recently aligned with, and was the main event of a minor pay per view card.

Image: Fite

The 34-4-1 Broner looked impressive in the first as he essentially battered the 20-2-4 Hutchinson about. Hutchinson tried as best he could, but continued getting his backside handed two him in the second, as well as in the third. Broner continued to dominate in both the fourth and fifth rounds. Credit to Hutchinson for being willing to go out on his sword.

Yet Hutchinson remained standing. Indeed, he was fighting back. Broner was doing damage, true, but not finishing his man. Perhaps he was simply getting rounds in after an extended time away from the ring. Or perhaps he really was that rusty. By the eighth round, some may well have been surprised Hutchinson was still standing, though there he stood.

Not much changed in the ninth and tenth rounds. Suffice to say, Broner earned himself a unanimous decision win. Not everyone, however, was impressed. “AB looking like shit,” Regis Prograis tweeted during the fight. “He should’ve been had this dude out.”