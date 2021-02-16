Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Adrien Broner: “I’ve Found My Love For Boxing Again”
Posted on 02/16/2021

By: Sean Crose

“February 20 people are going to see that I’m still the Adrien Broner who can take over the sport,” four division titlist Adrien Broner says. Although he hasn’t had a meaningful win in years, Broner wants to show the world that he has what it takes to return to the top of the sport. “I’ve found my love for boxing again,” he says. “I gave myself some time to miss boxing and I’m ready to go in there and win some more world titles. My children are what fuel me now.” Broner’s nickname “The Problem” has been well earned. Brash, and often in legal situations, the talented fighter has seen his share of jams. Now, though, at 31, the man claims he’s ready to move forward.

“I had to lose the 35 pounds and it was tough,” Broner says. “I’ve put in the work. After this fight I’m going to stay on track and get right back to the gym. The goal is to become the five-time world champion, and then the sixth and the seventh time after that. I’m just working. I was so out of shape. I had to be gritty and I had to dig deep. Being out that long, I was overweight. I had to wake up and run miles and work my body back. It was tough.”

The 33-4-1 fighter will have a chance to prove how serious he is this Saturday night when he returns to the ring to face the 14-0-1 Jovanie Santiago. It’s been over two years since Broner has seen action. His last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Manny Pacqiuao back in January of 2019. While the Covid 19 pandemic has led to many fighters losing valuable career time, Broner’s most recent layoff has been the longest in the man’s 12 year career.

“I just need to go back to the gym after the fight” says Broner. “I’m trying to stay out of as much trouble as possible, stay out of jail and just work my ass off. I’m going to dedicate these last three to five years to straight boxing. I’m going to get as much as I can out of boxing and then retire and watch my kids grow up. I’ve matured a lot. I’ve been through a lot. It’s just time to get to business, make my money and do what I do best, and that’s box.”

Because he’s been in the public eye for so long, Broner feels that some may think he’s over the hill. “People forget that I’m only 31 years old,” he says. “They sometimes look at me like an old head. It’s crazy. I have been around for a long time – about 11 years now. But I’m only 31 and I have a lot more in the tank. With my resume, I just feel like I have a lot more to do. I’m going to put the work in and I’m going to get it done. Of course, I think about the Hall of Fame. I think I’ve done enough already. I was one of the youngest to ever become a four-time world champion in four weight classes. But I’m going to go win some more titles and do what I do to seal the deal.”

Broner-Santiago will go down this Saturday night on Showtime. The Premiere Boxing Champions’ card begins at 9 PM Eastern Time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Freddie Roach On Manny Pacquiao: "I’d Like To Go With Ryan (Garcia) First"
February 14th
Terence Crawford Moving Past Errol Spence Jr.: "You Will Never Hear Me Asking For That Fight Ever Again"
February 14th
Teofimo Lopez On Floyd Mayweather: "You're Ruining Your Legacy, It’s A Damn Shame"
February 9th
Demetrius Andrade Warns Jermell Charlo: “Come And Test Me For Real”
February 9th
Deontay Wilder: "Sometimes It’s The Mother F**kers That Are Right There"
February 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY