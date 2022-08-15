Adrien Broner Drops Out Of Saturday’s Scheduled Fight With Omar Figueroa Jr, Citing Mental Health Issues

By: Sean Crose

“Sorry to all my fans,” Adrien Broner posted on Instagram Monday morning, “but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do (sic).” With those words, Broner made it clear that his scheduled Saturday fight with Omar Figueroa Jr. at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, is cancelled.

“Just pray for me,” he added. “I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again.” Broner went on to make it clear that he needed to do some work on himself before he returns to working in the ring. “I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people feelings and pleasing them when In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.”

Broner then concluded that he still has a ring career ahead of him. “So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle,” he said, “before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON.”

This message was accompanied by the following caption: “Man I’m going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain’t go give up I set some more goals and I ain’t stopping until I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I’m not fighting #August20th.”

Broner, a multi-division titlist, has been known to have his issues over the years, whether it had to do with a slipping ring career, law enforcement matters or his mental health. With that in mind, we at Boxing Insider hope and pray that the fighter emerges from this time a happier, healthier individual.