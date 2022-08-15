Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Adrien Broner Drops Out Of Saturday’s Scheduled Fight With Omar Figueroa Jr, Citing Mental Health Issues

Posted on 08/15/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Sorry to all my fans,” Adrien Broner posted on Instagram Monday morning, “but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do (sic).” With those words, Broner made it clear that his scheduled Saturday fight with Omar Figueroa Jr. at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, is cancelled.

“Just pray for me,” he added. “I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again.” Broner went on to make it clear that he needed to do some work on himself before he returns to working in the ring. “I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people feelings and pleasing them when In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.”

Broner then concluded that he still has a ring career ahead of him. “So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle,” he said, “before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON.”

This message was accompanied by the following caption: “Man I’m going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain’t go give up I set some more goals and I ain’t stopping until I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I’m not fighting #August20th.”

Broner, a multi-division titlist, has been known to have his issues over the years, whether it had to do with a slipping ring career, law enforcement matters or his mental health. With that in mind, we at Boxing Insider hope and pray that the fighter emerges from this time a happier, healthier individual.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Golovkin On Canelo's Loss To Bivol: " I’ve Always Known That It Was Possible, And Dmitri Bivol Just Showed Us That"
August 10th
Keith Thurman Weighs In On Danny Garcia's Public Discussion Of Depression And Anxiety
August 10th
After Calling Out Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury Retires Again
August 12th
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: "You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt"
August 13th
The Fall of the House of Fury Pt. 2: Jake Paul Forces Tommy Fury to Fumble
July 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend