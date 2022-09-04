Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Abner Mares Returns, Fights Miguel Flores To Majority Draw

Posted on 09/04/2022

By: Sean Crose

Three time titlist Abner Mares returned to the ring at 36 years of age Sunday at LA’s Crypto.com Center. His opponent in the scheduled 10 round junior lightweight bout was the 25-4 Miguel Flores. Mares, who hadn’t fought in four years, looked terrific at first, dominating his man in the opening rounds while showing a sharpened skill set.

Flores, however, began to pick up steam in the middle rounds, which no doubt helped him on the scorecards. Although he still looked good, age and ring rust seemed to be having an impact on Mares. Indeed, heading into the later rounds, Mares kept his distance from his opponent as much as possible, throwing and landing well when the opportunity presented itself. Flores was clearly the more aggressive of the two.

By the tenth and final round, an exhausted Mares was rocked several times. If it were a twelve round battle, he might have been unable to remain on his feet. This was ten rounder, however, and Mares had built an early lead. It would be interesting to see who the judges gave the nod to.

Ultimately, the nod went to either as the fight was ruled a majority draw.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
James Toney: "Errol Spence Can't Beat Terence Crawford"
August 27th
Devin Haney On Gervonta Davis: "He Never Gonna Fight Nobody"
September 1st
Deontay Wilder Talks Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, And Tyson Fury
August 30th
Devin Haney Offers To Fight Gervonta Davis In December, Slugs It Out With Showtime's Stephen Espinoza (Online)
September 2nd
Tyson Fury To Oleksandr Usyk: "I Will Destroy You"
September 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend