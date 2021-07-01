A Furious Nonito Donaire States August Fight With John Riel Casimero No Longer Happening

By: Sean Crose

Boxing is a sport that’s known for having it’s share of bad blood. You can go on YouTube and watch a video from over a century ago where former 1800s star John L Sullivan is clearly unhappy shaking the hand of James Corbett, the man who had won the heavyweight title from him years earlier. There was some serious bitterness between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier and lets not even get started on the antics of Roberto Duran. Still, it’s odd for things to go so far south so quickly that one fighter actually decides an impending match isn’t worth the aggravation.

Yet bantamweight titlist Nonito Donaire, whose enjoying an enormous rejuvenation within the sport, topped off by a huge win last month over Nordine Oubaali, says he’s no longer going to face fellow bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero in August, as has been planned. Casimero was originally set to face Guillermo Rigondeaux, but after that bout fell through, Donaire was willing to take the reins. Until now. According to Donaire, Casimero’s unwillingness to engage in 24/7 VADA testing, coupled with some nasty words, have steered him away from the would be matchup.

“I am known to take stands people are afraid to take,” Donaire stated on social media. “I STAND for VADA 24/7/365 testing for ALL boxers. This should never be refused or delayed.” Donaire then brought up the fact that his wife has been the victim of inappropriate language. “I stand against BULLYING in any form,” he continued. “I STAND against the disrespect and ABUSE of women and children physically, mentally and emotionally. AND I STAND against misogynistic culture. A grown man recently told the mother of my boys to ‘snack on his —-’. We cannot ignore this unprofessional behavior. We cannot excuse the disgusting trolling memes created of my wife as ‘just for entertainment’.”

Although he didn’t outright state who made the comment in question, it was enough to help turn Donaire away from the fight, as was the issue pertaining to VADA. “We cancelled this fight when they delayed turning in the VADA paperwork for 5 days,” he wrote. “We have proof that the opposing side was neither honest nor forthcoming in providing the proper information to begin VADA drug testing.” It may be uncertain as to whether or not the fight won’t eventually happen, but Donaire, at least, is coming across as quite serious.

“As much as I want to knock him out,” he states, “I’m going to take the high road and instead of highlighting his misbehaviors, I’m not going to give his example the stage or the payday that comes with it.”