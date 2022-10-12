Caleb Plant On Anthony Dirrell: “After Saturday Night He’s Up Out Of Here, He’s Retired”

By: Sean Crose

“I always work hard,” former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant told members of the media just days away from his October 14th fight with former world titlist Anthony Dirrell. The 21-1 Plant has never given fans or analysts a reason to doubt his work ethic. In his last fight, Plant learned that hard work isn’t always enough. To be sure, Plant performed quite well when he faced the iconic Canelo Alvarez last year. In fact, Canelo even admitted to be frustrated by Plant during the first portion of their bout. Ultimately, though, Canelo’s patience and power caught up to Plant, leading the native Tennessean to be brutally stopped by Canelo in the 11th.

That, however, was then. And come Saturday night in Brooklyn, on the undercard of Deontay Wilder’s highly anticipated comeback fight, Plant will slip through the ropes at the Barclay’s Center to remind the world he’s still a force to be reckoned with. “It’s been a minute since I’ve been in the ring,” Plant admitted. Still, Plant made it clear that he’s still been putting in the hard work he’s noted for. “When we get there it’s no bullshit,” he said of training. “Breadman (noted trainer Thomas Edwards), my dad, me, it’s been great chemistry.”

It’s natural, of course, for people to wonder what Plant has planned for the future. The 38 year old Dirrell, after all, is seen as being over the hill. Still, the 30 year old Plant made it clear to the press that his thoughts are on the here and now – or, rather, the Barclay’s Center on Saturday night. “I’m really not thinking past this fight,” he said. “Right now I have to focus on the task in front of me.” Considering the fact that there’s open hostility between himself and Dirrell, it’s little wonder that Plant is keeping his eyes on this weekend.

“He’s never had a successful title defense in all of his fights,” Plant said of Dirrell’s criticism, “and he won’t have a successful title defense in all of his career because after Saturday night he’s up out of here, he’s retired.” Plant was asked if he saw the Dirrell fight as being personal. “All my fights are personal,” he responded. The Plant-Dirrell bout is set for 12 rounds and will be the co-main event of Saturday’s Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius heavyweight matchup. The main card will be broadcast live on Fox Pay Per View.